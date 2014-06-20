Sigloxxi

How to Keep Squirrels Away from Bird Feeders

Are you a birder who just loves to feed beautiful birds in your backyard? Do you feel harassed by the squirrels that freely roam in your territory, and steal your bird food? Do you wish to get rid of them, or at least device a plan to not have them rob your bird food? If […]

Things to Do in Guatemala

Guatemala boasts of having the most densely packed list of features worth seeing anywhere in Central America. This small Latin American city has an array of attractions ranging from the world-famous marvels of Mayan ruins to the lush jungle reserves, endless hiking opportunities and a blend of modern metropolitan with the colonial towns. What’s more, […]

Best Hummingbird Feeders

Choosing the correct humming bird feeders is not as easy and simple as it sounds. One must take several factors into account, before making a decision. An ideal feeder should be easy to fill and clean, should be durable and have the right capacity, and have some extra functions, like perches for the birds and […]

